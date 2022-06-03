FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in FedEx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after buying an additional 323,340 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $74,326,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,801,000 after purchasing an additional 270,299 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,134. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.11. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.