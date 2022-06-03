Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.96.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

