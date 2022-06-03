Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 0.8% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital International Investors owned about 5.62% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $3,734,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.58. The stock had a trading volume of 43,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.09. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

