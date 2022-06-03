Findel (LON:FDL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $233.00

Findel plc (LON:FDL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 233 ($2.95) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.95). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($2.95), with a volume of 7,031 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £201.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 233 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.
About Findel (LON:FDL)
