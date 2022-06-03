First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCF stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.03.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCF shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

