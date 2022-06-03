First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) CEO Kevin P. Riley Acquires 15,899 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,078.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 133.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,292,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,075,000 after acquiring an additional 487,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

