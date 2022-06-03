First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,394,000 after buying an additional 943,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,739,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,240,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,519,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,030,000 after buying an additional 117,548 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.51. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,423. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.042 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

