First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,491 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 0.9% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,351,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,087,000 after buying an additional 1,544,931 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 105,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000.

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,588. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30.

