FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FirstEnergy’s efforts to strengthen transmission & distribution operations and systematic investment plans will increase grid reliability and enable it to efficiently serve customers. It aims to cut emissions and become net carbon neutral by 2050. Higher weather-related usage in its service territories will boost demand from the residential group. FirstEnergy has enough liquidity to meet debt obligations. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Yet, FE has coal-fired generating plants, for which it has to comply with environmental regulations, which may result in additional expenses. Any unexpected delay in completing capital project and a likely increase in interest rates could put pressure on the company’s bottom line. Cyber security threat and unfavorable weather can lower demand and impact performance.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NYSE:FE opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

