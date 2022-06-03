Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.43 Million

Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) will post sales of $653.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $641.20 million to $658.00 million. Five Below reported sales of $597.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Five Below by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $5,113,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Five Below by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.40. The company had a trading volume of 720,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,395. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 12-month low of $110.83 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.33.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

