Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP cut its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Five Below worth $20,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,219. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.33. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

