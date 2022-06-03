Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.04

Shares of Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as high as C$2.09. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 2,345 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16. The stock has a market cap of C$206.84 million and a P/E ratio of 4.40.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$85.81 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

