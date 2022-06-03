Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.04

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Shares of Foraco International SA (TSE:FARGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as high as C$2.09. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 2,345 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16. The stock has a market cap of C$206.84 million and a P/E ratio of 4.40.

Foraco International (TSE:FARGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$85.81 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Foraco International (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

