FortKnoxster (FKX) Hits Market Cap of $4.12 Million

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $324,088.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

