Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives $95.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average of $87.44.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

