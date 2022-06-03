Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Gap Down to $86.25

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.25, but opened at $83.00. Fox Factory shares last traded at $85.76, with a volume of 33 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

