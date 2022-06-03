Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Foxtons Group plc is an estate agency which offer residential property sales and lettings services. It also offers mortgage advice and other related services. Foxtons Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “
Shares of OTCMKTS FXTGY opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. Foxtons Group has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.00.
About Foxtons Group (Get Rating)
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

