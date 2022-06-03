Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

