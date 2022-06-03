FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives $5.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.14. 255,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,380,061. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 4.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $12.62.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.