Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $647.88

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 647.88 ($8.20) and traded as low as GBX 546.33 ($6.91). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 564 ($7.14), with a volume of 15,696 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.12) target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,000 ($12.65) to GBX 850 ($10.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 589.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 647.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

