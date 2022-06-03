Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) will announce $298.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.00 million and the highest is $308.03 million. Funko reported sales of $236.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Funko has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $29,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,676.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,497,963 shares of company stock worth $29,257,864 over the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,943 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Funko by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 221,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Funko by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,113 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 192,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.