FY2024 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Raised by Analyst

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stelco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.51.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stelco from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Stelco has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.50.

