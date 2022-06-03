GAM Holding AG Acquires Shares of 18,384 Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.06% of Monument Circle Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MON. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 373,523 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 714,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 196,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 565,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.82 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

