GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 33,400 Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.12% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 243,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 179,975 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 911,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 663,852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ OSTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.