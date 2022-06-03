GAM Holding AG Purchases New Stake in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.08% of Freedom Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FACT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,362. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

