GAM Holding AG Takes Position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPHY stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,549. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

