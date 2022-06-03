GAMB (GMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million

GAMB (GMB) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $98,832.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,541.80 or 1.00007991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001976 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001693 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

