GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 26.47% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Shares of GME stock traded down $7.58 on Friday, hitting $126.42. 69,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,487,799. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.08. GameStop has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $344.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of -1.07.

Get GameStop alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in GameStop by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GameStop by 457.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.