Gameswap Hits Market Capitalization of $3.61 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,418.16 or 1.00001953 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001970 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001700 BTC.
About Gameswap
According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “
Buying and Selling Gameswap
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.