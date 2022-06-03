Gas Reaches Market Cap of $28.10 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Gas has a market cap of $28.10 million and $9.36 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be bought for $2.77 or 0.00009343 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.01194916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.55 or 0.00429455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031356 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.