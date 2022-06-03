GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.02

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.02 and traded as low as C$44.69. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$44.96, with a volume of 8,264 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDI shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.10.

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$433.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$432.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,474,532. Also, Senior Officer Christian Marcoux bought 600 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$55.20 per share, with a total value of C$33,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,120.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

