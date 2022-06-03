General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,693 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $33,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $229.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

