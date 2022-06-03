General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 612,368 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 289,084 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $35,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in General Motors by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 65,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,547,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,706,000 after acquiring an additional 52,365 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nomura lowered their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GM traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $37.77. 246,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,927,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

