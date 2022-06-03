Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.
GCO stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.74. 206,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $802.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.92. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.61%. Genesco’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,330,000 after acquiring an additional 55,837 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco (Get Rating)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
