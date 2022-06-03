Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

GCO stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.74. 206,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $802.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.92. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.61%. Genesco’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,330,000 after acquiring an additional 55,837 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco (Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.