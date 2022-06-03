Geoffrey M. Price Sells 120,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $2,269,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,893,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSH. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

