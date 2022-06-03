Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,462 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of Gerdau stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 70,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,418,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter. Gerdau had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 19.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

