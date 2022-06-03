Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.55. Gevo shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 45,959 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $885.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gevo by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,830,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,528,000 after buying an additional 5,167,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,386,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,577,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,707,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 176,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 429,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 81,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

