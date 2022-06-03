Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,450 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $60,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.81. 239,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,742. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

