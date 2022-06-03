Gillson Capital LP Makes New $402,000 Investment in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.15% of Mogo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mogo by 3.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,800,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 128,488 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mogo by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,095,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 371,862 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mogo during the fourth quarter worth $2,603,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mogo by 33.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 662,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 165,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mogo by 689.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 157,406 shares in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOGO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mogo from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

NASDAQ MOGO opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. Mogo Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $8.48.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mogo Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

