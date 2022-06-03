Gillson Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Gillson Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:GMBTU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

