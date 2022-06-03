Glazer Capital LLC Buys Shares of 60,325 dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 60,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DMYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,964,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DMYS opened at $9.78 on Friday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81.

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

