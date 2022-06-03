Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896,390 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSTH. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTH opened at $19.90 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

