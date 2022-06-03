Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,268,000. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRO opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

