Glazer Capital LLC Has $469,000 Stock Position in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,794 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in HumanCo Acquisition were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMCOU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HumanCo Acquisition by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,360,000.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCOU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $10.55.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.