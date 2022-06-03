Glazer Capital LLC Invests $323,000 in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000.
NASDAQ:LVACU opened at $10.05 on Friday. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.
LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
