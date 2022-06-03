Glazer Capital LLC Invests $473,000 in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGSTU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $20,270,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,778,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,013,000.

Get Semper Paratus Acquisition alerts:

LGSTU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGSTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.