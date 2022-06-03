Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,409,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,516,000.

Arisz Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. Arisz Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

