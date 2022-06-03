Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,931,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,228,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

JAQC opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.