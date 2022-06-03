Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Position in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,889 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTICU opened at $9.90 on Friday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

