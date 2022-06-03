Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,777 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in XPAC Acquisition were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,595,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,915,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in XPAC Acquisition by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 483,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,949,000.

XPAXU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. XPAC Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

