Glazer Capital LLC Sells 22,556 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,556 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

